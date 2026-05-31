Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,596 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 464,268 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.31% of Nutanix worth $43,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,499 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Nutanix by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Nutanix by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 767 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.54. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Nutanix had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $364.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $686.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutanix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTNX

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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