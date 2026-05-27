Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395,726 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,372 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.51% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $389,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total value of $76,475,593.04. Following the sale, the director owned 16,435,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,120,443,401.40. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $344.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $267.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $232.10 and a 52-week high of $366.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $269.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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