Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 11,716 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of InterDigital worth $22,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 186.8% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 109 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 250 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company's stock.

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InterDigital Stock Performance

IDCC opened at $252.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.96. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.88 and a 1 year high of $412.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.43.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total value of $469,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 72,449 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,271.70. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total value of $2,089,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,014,808.69. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $2,927,310 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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