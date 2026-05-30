Legal & General Group Plc Sells 14,546 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,664 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,546 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.46% of Burlington Stores worth $82,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 251 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

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Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $323.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.52 and a 1-year high of $351.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Weiss Ratings raised Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Key Stories Impacting Burlington Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Burlington Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Burlington Stores to $375 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Burlington Stores to $375 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo kept an overweight rating and lifted its target to $375, following stronger-than-expected quarterly performance and improved guidance. Tickerreport.com

Wells Fargo kept an overweight rating and lifted its target to $375, following stronger-than-expected quarterly performance and improved guidance. Positive Sentiment: Burlington reported first-quarter EPS of $2.01 versus $1.77 expected and revenue of $2.86 billion versus $2.80 billion expected, extending its streak of double-digit EPS growth to 14 quarters. GlobeNewswire release

Burlington reported first-quarter EPS of $2.01 versus $1.77 expected and revenue of $2.86 billion versus $2.80 billion expected, extending its streak of double-digit EPS growth to 14 quarters. Positive Sentiment: The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $11.45-$11.80, above consensus, and outlined plans for 115 net new stores, reinforcing the growth outlook. MSN article

The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $11.45-$11.80, above consensus, and outlined plans for 115 net new stores, reinforcing the growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target to $351 but maintained an overweight rating, which is still supportive despite the smaller target. Benzinga

JPMorgan lowered its price target to $351 but maintained an overweight rating, which is still supportive despite the smaller target. Neutral Sentiment: Some traders bought large volumes of put options, suggesting hedging or caution even as fundamentals improved. American Banking News

Some traders bought large volumes of put options, suggesting hedging or caution even as fundamentals improved. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both trimmed their price targets from prior levels, indicating analysts see a bit less upside than before despite keeping bullish ratings. Benzinga

JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both trimmed their price targets from prior levels, indicating analysts see a bit less upside than before despite keeping bullish ratings. Negative Sentiment: Reports noted the stock sold off after earnings even though Burlington beat estimates, suggesting investors may have been focused on valuation or taking profits after the run-up. Benzinga earnings article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total transaction of $1,232,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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