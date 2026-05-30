Legal & General Group Plc Sells 14,783 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,074 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,783 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of Futu worth $54,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

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Key Headlines Impacting Futu

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Futu in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.50 target price on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Futu from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $102.13 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Futu from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Futu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Futu

Futu Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Futu stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $141.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $202.53.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($2.12). The business had revenue of $694.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.35 million. Futu had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 41.87%. Analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Futu's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

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