Legal & General Group Plc Sells 188,007 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 188,007 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Crown worth $18,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Crown by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Crown Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Crown stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $116.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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