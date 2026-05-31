Legal & General Group Plc Sells 26,430 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,525 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 26,430 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.20% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $36,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

More DICK'S Sporting Goods News

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods to overweight and raised its price target to $270, citing confidence in the company’s strategy and growth outlook. Tickerreport.com

JPMorgan upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods to and raised its price target to $270, citing confidence in the company’s strategy and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a buy rating and set a $300 price target, signaling continued optimism about DKS’s growth, cash flow and capital return potential. Benzinga

BTIG reiterated a rating and set a $300 price target, signaling continued optimism about DKS’s growth, cash flow and capital return potential. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson also reaffirmed a buy rating with a $260 target, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Benzinga

DA Davidson also reaffirmed a rating with a $260 target, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company updates pointed to strong comparable sales growth , with core sales up 6% and Foot Locker’s Fast Break remodels reportedly delivering double-digit comps. Zacks

Company updates pointed to , with core sales up 6% and Foot Locker’s Fast Break remodels reportedly delivering double-digit comps. Positive Sentiment: DICK'S reported its first positive sales at Foot Locker in nearly three years , suggesting the turnaround effort is beginning to work. Yahoo Finance

DICK'S reported its , suggesting the turnaround effort is beginning to work. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share , reinforcing shareholder returns but likely not the main driver of the stock move. Benzinga

The company announced a quarterly dividend of , reinforcing shareholder returns but likely not the main driver of the stock move. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed its profit outlook , indicating margin pressure tied to the Foot Locker overhaul and integration costs. MSN

Management , indicating margin pressure tied to the Foot Locker overhaul and integration costs. Negative Sentiment: One note highlighted that the stock can still face near-term risk because the Foot Locker strategy may pressure margins before benefits fully show up. Yahoo Finance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $227.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.73 and a 52 week high of $237.75.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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