Legal & General Group Plc Sells 53,134 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,435 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,134 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of Henry Schein worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Henry Schein by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Jain Global LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas C. Popeck sold 1,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $98,630.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,273,187.78. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 2,844 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $224,562.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,563.20. This trade represents a 15.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,968 shares of company stock worth $1,030,477 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

Further Reading

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