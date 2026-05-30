Legal & General Group Plc Sells 54,324 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,804 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.32% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $77,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,133,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,081,841,000 after acquiring an additional 715,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth $69,318,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth $63,244,000. Jain Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 6,361.7% in the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 419,042 shares of the company's stock worth $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 412,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 1,684.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 318,290 shares of the company's stock worth $33,245,000 after purchasing an additional 300,458 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FWONK alerts: Sign Up

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $90.79 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $109.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWONK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FWONK

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here