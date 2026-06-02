Legal & General Group Plc Sells 56,249 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,896 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 56,249 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Invesco worth $19,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,965,761 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,391,411,000 after purchasing an additional 947,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,260,704 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $351,051,000 after purchasing an additional 332,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,330,647 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $489,325,000 after purchasing an additional 319,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,612,559 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $182,491,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Invesco by 13.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,717 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 939,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company's stock.

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Invesco Trading Down 3.3%

Invesco stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Invesco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Invesco's dividend payout ratio is presently -58.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Invesco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Invesco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.29.

View Our Latest Report on IVZ

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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