Legal & General Group Plc Sells 59,302 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,093 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 59,302 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of United Airlines worth $87,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 24.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 92.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 23.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 55,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 73.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Down 0.2%

UAL stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $3,654,459.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,136,994.87. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,263 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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