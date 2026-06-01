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Legal & General Group Plc Sells 77,460 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Skyworks Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Legal & General Group Plc reduced its Skyworks Solutions stake by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, selling 77,460 shares and ending with 409,744 shares worth about $26 million.
  • Skyworks reported better-than-expected fiscal Q2 earnings, posting $1.15 per share on revenue of $943.7 million, both above analyst estimates.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” with an average price target of $76.61, while Skyworks also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 77,460 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of Skyworks Solutions worth $25,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manske Wealth Management lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 4,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $77.85 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $90.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is 117.84%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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