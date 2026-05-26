Legal & General Group Plc Sells 98,852 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416,940 shares of the company's stock after selling 98,852 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.60% of Howmet Aerospace worth $495,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RHL Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Dilation Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP now owns 37,435 shares of the company's stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,457 shares of the company's stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 249,948 shares of the company's stock worth $51,244,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of HWM opened at $256.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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