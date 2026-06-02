Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,599 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 325,713 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.17% of BorgWarner worth $16,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 32.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BorgWarner from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, New Street Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,021 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $721,520.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 204,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,544,822.98. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $1,951,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 405,964 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,436.84. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,558. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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