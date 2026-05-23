Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,975 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC's holdings in JFrog were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,543,011 shares of the company's stock worth $96,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,768 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 1,669.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,416 shares of the company's stock worth $56,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,427 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 298.5% during the third quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 863,924 shares of the company's stock worth $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 647,140 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 11,579.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,444 shares of the company's stock worth $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 533,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in JFrog by 1,320.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 550,906 shares of the company's stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 512,131 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Barclays raised their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.89.

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Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $870,884.16. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 752,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,067,245.44. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 117,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $7,494,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,340,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $213,075,331.08. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,555 shares of company stock worth $26,653,996. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $73.99 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -139.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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