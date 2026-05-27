Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $510,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,276,173,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,715,000 after acquiring an additional 491,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after acquiring an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,143,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $324.33 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $104.71 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The business's 50 day moving average is $302.91 and its 200-day moving average is $232.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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