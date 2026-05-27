Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 8,927 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,927 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC's holdings in Littelfuse were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,874 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $751,141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $158,518,000 after purchasing an additional 148,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,619 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 35.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $77,800,000 after purchasing an additional 78,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $75,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Littelfuse Stock Up 3.5%

LFUS stock opened at $476.77 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.19 and a fifty-two week high of $483.95. The business's 50-day moving average is $392.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The company had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio is currently -177.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,954 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research raised Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Williams Trading set a $520.00 target price on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $436.67.

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Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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