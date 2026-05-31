Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 275.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,134 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 203,958 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.22% of Leidos worth $50,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

Get Leidos alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $317,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Leidos Stock Down 2.8%

LDOS stock opened at $127.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Leidos's payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Leidos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Leidos wasn't on the list.

While Leidos currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here