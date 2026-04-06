Leo Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,550 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $988,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Chevron by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,760,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,811,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $198.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $396.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50 day moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company's revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $187.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $3,918,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 666 shares in the company, valued at $117,568.98. The trade was a 97.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,093.66. This trade represents a 88.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 782,607 shares of company stock worth $146,510,571. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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