Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,993,420 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 30,750 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $110,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Intel by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $838,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503,402 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $107.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a market cap of $542.41 billion, a PE ratio of -174.06 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.35.

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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