LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,889 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,646,922 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,437,679,000 after acquiring an additional 346,670 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,745,744 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,557,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,403 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 13,894,922 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,310,600,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,998,101 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $889,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 639,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,955,711 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $844,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company's stock.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $124.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,770. The business's fifty day moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average is $108.65. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $125.26.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.94.

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Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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