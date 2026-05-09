Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK is Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV's 7th Largest Position

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,284 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 163,364 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 5.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.30% of Liberty Broadband worth $20,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 52,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Broadband from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LBRDK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 44,450 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $2,546,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,295. This trade represents a 69.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.70. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

Further Reading

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