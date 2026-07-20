Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK Stake Lifted by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,220 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises 5.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.33% of Liberty Broadband worth $23,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $180,881,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,505,070 shares of the company's stock worth $73,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,044 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,793,954 shares of the company's stock worth $135,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,126 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,032,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 475.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,879,000 after purchasing an additional 778,580 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK opened at $30.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business's 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $91.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

Further Reading

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