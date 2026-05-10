Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,558 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $21,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.67.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $94.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $109.36. The company's fifty day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $683.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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