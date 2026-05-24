Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,948,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,496,364,000 after purchasing an additional 219,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,112,164,000 after purchasing an additional 574,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,628,447,000 after purchasing an additional 579,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its Buy rating on LLY and raised its price target to $1,283 , signaling confidence in further upside. MarketScreener Latest Ratings

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its rating on LLY and raised its price target to , signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,330 , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs.

New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced an acquisition of Engage Biologics, extending its gene-therapy ambitions; this supports long-term diversification, but the near-term stock impact is less direct. Eli Lilly’s Engage Biologics Deal Extends Genetic Bets Beyond Obesity Boom

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,066.59 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $942.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,003.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,330.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,220.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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