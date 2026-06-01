Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,922 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citic Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $211.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.63. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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