Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,866 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,572,681,000 after buying an additional 442,164 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,494,568,000 after buying an additional 5,098,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,695,757,000 after buying an additional 609,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,802,068 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,337,007,000 after buying an additional 58,993 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,375,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,176,870,000 after buying an additional 464,036 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $896.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.31 and a 12-month high of $931.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $755.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Williams Trading set a $825.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $890.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 5,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.18, for a total transaction of $5,093,032.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,299,496.28. This trade represents a 68.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,734 shares of company stock worth $67,054,613. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here