Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $154.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average of $152.50. The firm has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.32%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here