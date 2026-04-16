Lightrock Netherlands B.V. Sells 59,000 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. trimmed its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR - Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,075 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Thermon Group comprises about 1.0% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. owned 0.76% of Thermon Group worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,133 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 50,360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermon Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Thermon Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Research cut Thermon Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair cut Thermon Group from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm cut Thermon Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermon Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermon Group

Thermon Group Price Performance

Thermon Group stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.72. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.35 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 11.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group, Inc NYSE: THR is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon's core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermon Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermon Group wasn't on the list.

While Thermon Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here