Lincluden Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.'s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 379,939 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $207,732,000 after purchasing an additional 293,516 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 351,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 228,800 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $125,096,000 after purchasing an additional 228,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 840,383 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $459,479,000 after purchasing an additional 211,485 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 295,833 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 211,266 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 477,504 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $222,794,000 after purchasing an additional 207,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the sale, the director owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,128.07. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ULTA opened at $538.15 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $580.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.63 and a 1-year high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $732.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a "strong sell" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $674.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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