Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 15,222 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,122 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 15,222 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 4.5% of Lincluden Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $41,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $119.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $115.80. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Canadian National Railway's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Further Reading

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