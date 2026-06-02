Lingotto Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,878 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $83,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.2%

TSM opened at $436.00 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $192.20 and a twelve month high of $449.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.92. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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