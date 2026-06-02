Lingotto Investment Management LLP Buys 1,255,980 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931,057 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,255,980 shares during the period. Recursion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.4% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned 0.95% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,187,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $23,473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,934,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,695 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,450,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,084,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 971,073 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,199,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,517.76. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ben R. Taylor sold 7,956 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $26,970.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,180,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,001,278.02. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,254 shares of company stock worth $320,369. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RXRX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 842.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.33%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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