Lingotto Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 175,635 Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,626,000. Cloudflare comprises about 0.6% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned 0.05% of Cloudflare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 693.3% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 105.6% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $10,952,446.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total value of $7,506,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,148,001.50. The trade was a 42.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 576,464 shares of company stock valued at $121,021,760 over the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.68.

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Cloudflare Trading Up 11.6%

Cloudflare stock opened at $269.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $271.20. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,079.48 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.92.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $639.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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