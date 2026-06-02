Lingotto Investment Management LLP Has $26.45 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP's holdings in Tesla were worth $26,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Tesla by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 26.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $415.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 381.54, a PEG ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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