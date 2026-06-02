Lingotto Investment Management LLP Invests $2.64 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company's stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 387,441 shares of the company's stock worth $62,769,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $322.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $105.68 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $307.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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