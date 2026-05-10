Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION Stock Position Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,185,021 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,374,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.66% of Lionsgate Studios worth $202,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 11.4% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,025 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the company's stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period.

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Lionsgate Studios Price Performance

NYSE LION opened at $12.28 on Friday. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Lionsgate Studios from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Lionsgate Studios from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Lionsgate Studios from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.60 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lionsgate Studios from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Lionsgate Studios from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lionsgate Studios currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lionsgate Studios

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

See Also

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