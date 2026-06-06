Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,990 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.92% of Littelfuse worth $120,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 876.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,927 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 175,854 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 105.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $75,425,000 after acquiring an additional 149,570 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the technology company's stock worth $158,518,000 after acquiring an additional 148,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,925,048 shares of the technology company's stock worth $757,617,000 after acquiring an additional 122,392 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11,392.0% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 89,408 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,613,000 after acquiring an additional 88,630 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $465.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,954. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $457.34 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.16 and a 12-month high of $500.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -270.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.03.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.51%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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