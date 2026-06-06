Littlejohn & Co. LLC Makes New $19.69 Million Investment in ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 184,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,686,000. ServiceTitan comprises 10.3% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of ServiceTitan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTAN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

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ServiceTitan Stock Performance

ServiceTitan stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 0.13. ServiceTitan Inc. has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $119.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $257.40 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 13.44%.ServiceTitan's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceTitan

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceTitan posted strong fiscal Q1 results, with revenue and earnings both beating estimates and year-over-year growth remaining solid, reinforcing the company’s momentum. ServiceTitan Announces Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results

ServiceTitan posted strong fiscal Q1 results, with revenue and earnings both beating estimates and year-over-year growth remaining solid, reinforcing the company’s momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management raised revenue guidance for both Q2 and fiscal 2027, suggesting demand remains healthy and the business is tracking ahead of prior expectations. ServiceTitan Announces Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results

Management raised revenue guidance for both Q2 and fiscal 2027, suggesting demand remains healthy and the business is tracking ahead of prior expectations. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts turned more bullish after the print, including TD Cowen raising its target to $125 and BMO, BTIG, and Piper Sandler also lifting price targets, which helped support the stock. Benzinga

Multiple analysts turned more bullish after the print, including TD Cowen raising its target to $125 and BMO, BTIG, and Piper Sandler also lifting price targets, which helped support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary remains cautious despite the strong quarter, noting that GAAP losses and stock-based compensation still weigh on near-term profitability. ServiceTitan Q1: I Like The Company, Not The Stock

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceTitan from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on ServiceTitan from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceTitan from $117.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceTitan

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

In related news, CFO David Sherry sold 17,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $1,241,971.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,867,926.50. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 2,288 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $159,839.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69.86. This trade represents a 99.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,440 shares of company stock worth $2,281,468 in the last three months. 39.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc NASDAQ: TTAN is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company's platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan's offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

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