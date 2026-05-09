Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,674 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $48,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 102.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $37,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $15,457,463.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345,878.57. The trade was a 33.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $156,581.28. Following the sale, the director owned 48,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,736.10. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,798 shares of company stock worth $26,088,615. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $162.91 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of -92.04 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.34 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 0.15%.Live Nation Entertainment's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Live Nation Entertainment this week:

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

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