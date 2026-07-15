Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 3,700 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,856 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,282,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,767 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,024,921,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $488,947,000 after purchasing an additional 450,984 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 84,499.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,995 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 422,495 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,005.33.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 9.2%

GS stock opened at $1,142.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $691.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,143.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,024.94 and a 200-day moving average of $941.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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