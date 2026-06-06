Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,880 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Xylem were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 91,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $138.00 target price on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.41. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.29 and a 1 year high of $154.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Xylem's payout ratio is 42.79%.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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