Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $272.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.61 and a 200-day moving average of $307.73. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $271.85 and a one year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $93,276.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,166,370.74. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,594. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra raised McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 target price on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $335.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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