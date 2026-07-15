Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,326 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in eBay were worth $19,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4,452,655.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,092,795 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $182,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,748 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in eBay by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,858,383 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $161,865,000 after buying an additional 1,267,601 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 3,248.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256,975 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $109,483,000 after buying an additional 1,219,439 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in eBay by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,626,424 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $315,862,000 after buying an additional 1,167,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. eBay's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on eBay from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $109.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,214,595.23. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $208,230.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,775.24. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

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