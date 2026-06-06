Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 13,550 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $329.67 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $370.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.65 and a 200-day moving average of $265.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,252,757.81. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 163,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,190. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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