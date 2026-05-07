Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 29,317 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.4% of Lmcg Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $666.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $667.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's fifty day moving average price is $431.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.94.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,458,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Phillip Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $478.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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