Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,609 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 8,836 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $6,555,961,000 after acquiring an additional 266,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,357,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,693 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,289,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381,572 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,303,992 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,897,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.43.

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Oracle Trading Up 4.8%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $194.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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