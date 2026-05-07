Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,786 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,776 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Teradyne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne Trading Up 7.1%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $382.33 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $422.11. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.81.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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