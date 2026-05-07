Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.8% of Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,874 shares of company stock worth $3,013,262 in the last three months. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $800.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $865.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $779.00 to $762.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.59.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $721.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $753.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $739.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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