Lmcg Investments LLC Has $17.39 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,202 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 1.0% of Lmcg Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $17,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Quanta Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $786.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 107.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $588.11 and a 200-day moving average of $503.33. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $315.45 and a one year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.Quanta Services's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $695.73.

Read Our Latest Report on PWR

Key Stories Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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